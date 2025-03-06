Passengers and crew stop armed teen from boarding Australian domestic Jetstar flight

A potential tragedy was averted today when a Jetstar flight attendant, captain, and passengers courageously stopped a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a knife from boarding flight JQ610 at Melbourne’s Avalon Airport.

The teen, disguised as a maintenance worker, breached airport security by pushing through a hole in the perimeter fence before making his way up the stairs of the Sydney-bound Airbus A320 (registered VH-YXQ). A vigilant Jetstar flight attendant immediately confronted him, questioning his presence. As the suspect grew agitated and revealed his firearm, the quick-thinking captain and passengers sprang into action, wrestling him to the ground and disarming him before he could use his weapons.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Reid commended the bravery of the crew and passengers. The airport was placed on lockdown as investigators, including counterterrorism units, reviewed how the teen managed to breach security. Authorities have yet to disclose his motive.

Jetstar acknowledged the incident in a statement: “We’re aware of a security incident at Avalon airport this afternoon and are working with police and the airport to urgently understand what has occurred. The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and we can confirm there are no reported injuries.”

The airline has canceled flights for the evening as airline and airport officials fully cooperate with law enforcement. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew are safe.

