Discover Airlines expands services from Munich: 23 destinations in Europe and North Africa with 5 based aircraft

Discover Airlines, a recent addition to the Lufthansa Group, is set to launch a comprehensive array of flights from Munich Airport, introducing nearly 70 weekly departures to 23 destinations across Europe and North Africa for the summer 2024 schedule.

The leisure-focused airline will base five Airbus A320s at Munich Airport to facilitate these operations. Mainly targeting vacation spots such as Greece, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, as well as destinations in mainland Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Bulgaria, and Turkey, the airline aims to serve popular locations like Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, and Crete frequently.

Passengers of Discover Airlines can expect a unique check-in and departure process at Munich Airport, with check-in and baggage drop-off counters situated in Terminal 1’s central area (T1Z), while boarding, departures, and arrivals will take place in Terminal 2.