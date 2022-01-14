Eurowings to further expand network at Stockholm Arlanda with routes to Rhodes, Heraklion and Cologne this summer

The Lufthansa Group’s low-cost carrier Eurowings continues to have strong faith in the Swedish market and the Stockholm region and is now expanding access with the addition of three European routes from Stockholm Arlanda. The routes to Cologne, Crete and Rhodes, to be launched in early summer, are in addition to the network of routes being launched in conjunction with the set-up of the airline’s new Stockholm base.

Eurowings continues its expansion in Sweden and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. In conjunction with the summer 2022 programme, the German low-cost carrier plans to open a new base at Stockholm Arlanda in late March. The set-up of operations initially entails the airline placing five aircraft at Arlanda and launching some twenty new European destinations, a number of which are new to the airport and complement Arlanda’s other destinations on offer.

Eurowings currently offers direct flights from Arlanda to Hamburg and Düsseldorf. Before the pandemic, it also flew to Cologne; this service will now resume in late May. Eurowings is adding another two destinations, launching direct routes to Crete and Rhodes in the popular Greek archipelago in time for the summer season.

Beginning May 20, Eurowings will resume its service to the German city of Cologne after having paused it due to the pandemic. The route Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN) will be served three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

Beginning May 31, Eurowings will fly the route Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Diagoras Airport (RHO) on Rhodes non-stop twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Beginning June 2, Eurowings will fly the route Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Heraklion International Nikos Kazantzakis Airport (HER), located outside Crete’s largest city, non-stop twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Along with its existing routes to Düsseldorf and Hamburg and the three new routes to Cologne, Heraklion and Crete, Eurowings will also launch non-stop service to Alicante (ALC), Barcelona (BCN), Berlin (BER), Birmingham (BHX), Faro (FAO), Gdansk (GDN), Copenhagen (CPH), Malaga (AGP), Nice (NCE), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Prague (PRG), Pristina (PRN) and Rome (FCO) starting in the spring.

Eurowings offers a transfer product that allows you to book a connecting flight from other airports they serve and take your baggage with you the entire way.

Swedavia, 14 January 2022 16:39