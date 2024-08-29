Air Cairo launches twice-weekly flights from Cologne/Bonn to Cairo starting October 2024

Air Cairo is set to introduce a new route connecting Cologne/Bonn Airport with Cairo, beginning on October 27, 2024. The airline will operate two weekly flights to the Egyptian capital, departing on Thursdays and Sundays. This new route is expected to be particularly appealing to travellers during the colder autumn and winter months in Germany.

Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH, emphasised the popularity of Egypt as a travel destination, especially in the colder seasons, making this connection a valuable addition to the airport’s offerings. Cairo, a city rich in history and culture, offers attractions such as the UNESCO-listed old city centre and the nearby pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.

The flights, operated by an Airbus A320, will depart Cologne/Bonn at 14:40, with a flight time of just under four hours. Air Cairo already operates flights from Cologne/Bonn to other Egyptian destinations, Hurghada and Marsa Alam.