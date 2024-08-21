Cologne Bonn Airport welcomes 1.7 million passengers during summer vacation season

Cologne Bonn Airport saw a busy summer with 1.7 million passengers during the school vacation period in North Rhine-Westphalia. The peak day was August 4th, with around 43,000 travellers. Over the final vacation weekend, nearly 120,000 passengers passed through the airport.

Popular travel destinations included Turkey, Spain, and Italy, with Antalya being the top choice for travellers.

CEO Thilo Schmid praised the airport staff for handling the high demand and noted that strong passenger traffic is expected to continue into the fall.

The upcoming months will feature enhanced connections with Marabu opening a new base at the airport, offering flights to the Canary Islands and Egypt. Eurowings will also introduce direct flights to Dubai and Jeddah starting in late October and early November.