Eurowings unveils jet-designed hot air balloon in Mallorca

Eurowings celebrated the christening of its unique hot air balloon, “Burgundy Dreams Victoria I,” on August 20, 2024, at Mallorca’s Hacienda Son Antem Golf Resort.

Originally an April Fool’s joke, the balloon is now a reality and will float over the island for the next ten years. The balloon is distinctively designed to resemble a jet, complete with a cockpit, tail, and wings, showcasing Eurowings’ branding.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof and godmother Victoria Swarovski, who took the balloon’s inaugural flight.

Mallorca, a key hub for Eurowings with nearly 1,000 employees, was chosen as the home for this new symbol of travel joy.