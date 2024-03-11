airBaltic achieves robust 19% growth in passenger numbers in February, plans expansion for Summer 2024

In February 2024, airBaltic, the Latvian national airline, reported a substantial 19% year-on-year increase, carrying 277,800 passengers. This growth trend extends into the winter season, traditionally marked by declining demand. With 2,840 flights in February, the airline recorded an 11% rise compared to the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, highlighted the strong start to the year, surpassing half a million passengers in the first two months. Emphasising their position as the preferred airline in the Baltic States, Gauss outlined the company’s focus on fleet expansion and new destinations to provide passengers with an extensive range of travel options.

For the upcoming summer season, airBaltic plans to introduce 15 new routes, including 7 from Latvia, 3 from Estonia, 4 from Lithuania, and 1 from Tampere. Additionally, the airline aims to increase flight frequencies on existing routes, fostering connectivity between home bases and global destinations.

Recently, airBaltic Group reported an all-time record profit of EUR 34 million for 2023, accompanied by over 4.5 million passengers and 44 thousand flights. With a network encompassing more than 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region, airBaltic remains committed to providing extensive travel options for its passengers.