Brussels Airlines pilots will go on strike after all, 4 days starting 27 March

The pilots of Brussels Airlines are set to strike from next Wednesday until the beginning of the Easter holidays, following failed negotiations between the pilots and management.

Initially, negotiations seemed promising, leading to the cancellation of planned strikes from March 23 to 27. However, talks ultimately broke down today, with the pilots’ union citing unacceptable additional conditions proposed by management. As a result, the strike will occur from March 27 to 30, coinciding with the start of the Easter holidays.

Brussels Airlines regrets the inconvenience caused to affected travellers and promises to assess the situation promptly. The pilots are seeking better compensation in light of the airline’s recent profitability, but disagreements arose over proposed changes to weekend rest schedules. Management expresses disappointment over the strike, emphasising the airline’s recent profitability but maintains its commitment to negotiating improved remuneration packages.