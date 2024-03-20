Finnair: 100 Years of innovation and excellence celebrated in France

Today marks a historic milestone for Finnair. On March 20, 1924, the Finnish airline’s very first flight (Aero Osake yhtiö) took off for Tallinn. To celebrate this centenary, Finnair made a stopover in Paris to dignify a century of innovation and excellence. The event was graced by the presence of Matti Anttonen, the Ambassador of Finland to France, Javier Roig Sanchez, Director of the European market, Suvi Aaltonen, Communications Partner, and Aliisa Tuomi, Sales and Marketing Manager at Finnair.

Since its inception, Finnair has continued to position itself as a modern and sustainable airline. In May 2024, Finnair completed the modernisation of its long-haul fleet with eco-efficient aircraft, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability. In the same vein, the company announced an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

As a founding member of the oneworld Alliance, which also celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Finnair is committed to setting high standards in the aviation industry. Joint ventures with American Airlines, Iberia, British Airways, and Japan Airlines strengthen the company’s global presence and its ability to offer its passengers optimal connectivity around the world.

Javier Roig Sanchez, Finnair’s Director of the European market, stated, “We are delighted to announce that in 2023, Finnair recorded satisfactory results despite challenging circumstances. This reflects our ability to adapt and evolve with the constantly changing aviation world.”

The centennial company remains committed to providing its passengers with quality service, setting new standards in the industry, and continuing to serve as a gateway between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.