Greek F-16 crashes in Aegean Sea, pilot rescued in swift operation – Turkish Minister offers well wishes

A Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighter jet participating in a training exercise over the Aegean Sea crashed near the island of Psathoura. Thankfully, the pilot ejected safely and was promptly rescued by a Super Puma helicopter.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but Greek authorities launched a swift rescue operation involving helicopters, a frigate, and the Coast Guard. The pilot is being transferred to a hospital for evaluation.

In a display of regional cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Guler contacted his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias to express his relief over the pilot’s rescue and offer well wishes for a speedy recovery. Dendias echoed these sentiments and commended those involved in the successful rescue effort.