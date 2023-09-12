Brussels Airlines expands fleet with a tenth long-haul aircraft

Brussels Airlines is proud to announce the addition of a tenth long-haul aircraft to its fleet, marking a significant step in the airline’s commitment to growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, its most vital market. This new capacity enables the Belgian national airline to reopen its route to Nairobi and substantially increase its flights to Kigali, reinforcing its presence in the region and bringing the total number of destinations served by Brussels Airlines in Sub-Saharan Africa to 18.

Brussels Airlines continues to prioritize investments in its intercontinental network and fleet. The latest addition, an Airbus A330, is set to become operational in the summer of 2024. This expansion opens up exciting opportunities for travelers seeking direct connections between Europe and Africa and reaffirms Brussels Airlines’ position as a key hub for the Lufthansa Group.

Nairobi, a destination with historical significance for Brussels Airlines, is once again on the airline’s route map. The service is scheduled to commence in June 2024, offering six flights per week during the summer schedule and four flights per week in the winter schedule.

In addition to introducing new destinations, the increased capacity allows for a daily connection between Brussels and Kigali (Rwanda). To accommodate this expansion, approximately 60 pilots and cabin crew members will be recruited, along with additional ground staff.

Tickets for flights between Brussels and Nairobi will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, ensuring travelers can secure their seats for the inaugural flight. During the winter schedule, travelers can also look forward to extra direct flights to Dakar, as well as additional rotations to Banjul / Conakry and Monrovia / Freetown.

Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines, commented on this milestone, stating, “With the addition of Nairobi to our network, daily frequencies to Kigali, and extra flights to West Africa, we offer more choice to our passengers traveling to and from Africa than ever. The tenth intercontinental aircraft is a clear sign of Lufthansa Group’s trust in Brussels Airlines and strengthens our role as the hub to Africa for the Group.”

Kevin Markette, General Manager East Africa at Lufthansa Group, emphasized Kenya’s importance as a focus market, stating, “Kenya remains a focus market for Lufthansa Group in East Africa, largely driven by the significant increase in demand and resurgence in travel, coupled with the immense support of the local community within the region. With the addition of the six weekly Brussels Airlines’ flights to Nairobi, Lufthansa Group will offer 18 weekly connections to Kenya in summer 2024, including daily Lufthansa flights to the capital and five weekly direct Discover Airlines flights to Mombasa.”

Brussels Airlines looks forward to providing enhanced connectivity and convenient travel options for passengers, solidifying its position as a leading carrier between Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.