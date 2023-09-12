Ural Airlines Airbus A320 faces hydraulic problems, runs out of fuel, ends up in wheat field

On 12 September, a Ural Airlines Airbus A320 (registered RA-73805) operated domestic flight U61383 from Sochi to Omsk, Russia. During the flight, the pilots reported a hydraulic system failure. The pilots intended to divert to Novosibirsk but – because they ran out of fuel due to head wind and drag – they made an emergency landing in a wheat field near the village of Kamenki. 

Communications between Ural Airlines pilots and air traffic control indicate that the pilots said that the aircraft ran out of fuel while diverting to an alternative airport.

The aircraft carried 170 passengers and – after the emergency evacuation was carried out – have been reported safe and sound. 

The thorough investigation into the accident has yet to be determined, but Russian operated aircraft are known to be in badly maintained shape since the EU and Western sanctions after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine. 

