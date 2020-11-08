Vueling vinyls spectacular landscapes on Airbus A320neo #VisitTenerife

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
128

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling added decals of six of the most spectacular landscapes of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on one of its Airbus A320neo’s (registered EC-NIX).

Teide National Park, Anaga Rural Park and El Socorro de Los Realejos beach are some of the settings chosen to promote the beauty of the island in the destinations where the airline operates. Today, the aircraft is scheduled to fly to the following cities: Lisbon, Portugal and Barcelona/Mahon in Spain.

