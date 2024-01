Vueling Airbus A320 from Brussels to Malaga diverts to Paris CDG after technical (pressurization) problems

On 17 January, a Vueling Airbus A320 (registered EC-KLT) operated flight VY2151 between Brussels, Belgium and Malaga, Spain. While flying at 37,000 feet, South of Paris, the aircraft made a rapid descent and diversion to Paris CDG.

A passenger on board, whose name is known to the editors of Aviation24.be said that the aircraft suffered a decompression, hence the rapid descent to 10,000 feet then the diversion. “We saw crew running towards the cockpit with oxygen bottles. In panic, the cabin crew was shoving hand luggage into the overhead bins. Only a short message from the pilot who announced with a trembling voice that the aircraft suffered a technical issue,” the passenger said.

Once landed at Paris CDG, the same passenger felt abandoned by the airline: “Once we arrived, we felt left behind. Nobody representing the airline awaited us…. Only the Vueling App provided us a new flight to Sevilla (flight VY8829 from Paris CDG was scheduled to land in Sevilla the next day around midnight), no information via e-mail or a phone call.”

The belated Airbus is still grounded at Paris CDG at moment of writing, Aviation24.be asked Vueling for an official statement.