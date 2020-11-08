Mexican consumer authorities advise against booking flights with Interjet

On Tuesday (3 November), Mexican Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor or Profeco) advised against booking flights with Interjet, the Mexican airline also known as Interjet Airlines.

The airline – operating a fleet of 3 Airbus A32F, 1 A321neo but also 7 infamous Sukhoi Superjet 100‘s – was forced to cancel all flights on 1 and 2 November, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. Reports surfaced that Interjet had failed to pay for jet fuel.

According to Profeco, the airline is the sole responsible for the cancellations of these flights, hence the customers are entitled for a refund and all other expenses that stranded passengers had to make.

Unfortunately Ricardo Sheffield, head of Profeco, isn’t very optimistic on the future of the airline. In a recent interview, he said that the airline is “practically bankrupt.”

“Interjet has been facing various problems in its commercial operation for several months, among them, the suspension of various international routes, the lack of payment to its personnel, the suspension of the license to operate the international air service to Canada and the embargo of bank accounts, goods and brands,” a notice from Profeco read.

Moreover, the official website of Interjet seems down: error:Unable to connect to the remote server. (Expensive) bookings, however, are still possible.