IndiGo launches new Business Class, with RECARO seats on Airbus A321neo aircraft

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is set to redefine business travel with the introduction of IndiGo Stretch, a new business class product.

Launching mid-November 2024 on the Delhi-Mumbai route, IndiGo Stretch features a coupe-style, 2-seat wide bay with RECARO R5 seats, offering a 38-inch pitch and a 21.3-inch width. The seats are equipped with advanced comfort features, including adjustable headrests, device holders, power outlets, and enhanced meal options from Oberoi Catering Services.

RECARO Aircraft Seating has been selected to equip the business class cabins of IndiGo’s A321neo aircraft. Each aircraft will have 12 business class and 208 economy class seats. Deliveries begin in Q4 2024, with all installations expected by the end of 2025.

The introduction of these seats marks IndiGo’s first venture into business class seating, enhancing comfort and functionality for passengers. The new product will gradually expand to other metro routes, aiming to serve 12 routes by the end of 2025.