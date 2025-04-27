British Airways flight diverts to Boston after suspected bird strike and smoke report

A British Airways flight from Washington Dulles airport to London Heathrow made an emergency landing in Boston on Saturday after a suspected bird strike and reports of smoke in the cabin.

Flight BA216, a Boeing 777-300ER registered G-STBD, landed safely at Boston Logan Airport around 19:30 with no reported injuries. Engineers are inspecting the aircraft, and the FAA is investigating.

The stranded passengers were immediately rescued by a British Airways Airbus A380 registered G-XLEK that was on-site at Boston Logan, due to operate flight BA212 to Heathrow. The two flights were merged.

Bird strikes have been rising in the U.S., with nearly 19,400 incidents reported at airports in 2023.