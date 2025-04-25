Delta Air Lines passengers hold up collapsing ceiling mid-flight, receive $120 in air miles

Passengers on Delta Air Lines flight DL2060 from Atlanta to Chicago Midway on 14 April (Boeing 717-200 reg. N928AT) were forced to physically hold up a collapsing cabin ceiling mid-flight, according to video footage shared on social media.

The now-viral clip shows several travellers seated with their arms raised, supporting a sagging section of the aircraft’s interior until cabin crew could temporarily secure it with neon yellow duct tape.

One passenger’s friend, who posted the footage on TikTok, said the crew only taped the ceiling after it had been held up manually “for a while.”

Affected passengers reportedly received just $120 in air miles as compensation. Delta has not issued a detailed public statement on the incident.