Belgian Foreign Ministry, Brussels Airlines and the Lufthansa Group respond to escalating Middle East conflict

Brussels Airlines and the whole Lufthansa group have extended the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv until at least August 12 due to ongoing safety concerns in the Middle East.

This follows recent violence in Lebanon and Iran, including the killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, raising fears of further escalation. Passengers with cancelled flights can request refunds or reschedule.

In parallel, the Belgian Foreign Ministry has urged Belgians in Lebanon to leave immediately, joining advisories from the USA, France, and the UK. Sweden has closed its embassy in Beirut, and numerous airlines have ceased flights to Lebanon. The Ministry also advises against travel to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, citing increased rocket attacks from southern Lebanon by Hezbollah amid rising regional tensions.