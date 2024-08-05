Wizz Air expands at Malmö Airport with new routes to Romania

Wizz Air is set to expand its operations at Malmö Airport by launching two new direct routes to Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, starting on October 29, 2024. These routes will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This expansion enhances the connectivity between Southern Sweden and South-Eastern Europe, meeting the rising demand for international travel. The Malmö-Bucharest route will be serviced by an A321ceo aircraft with a capacity of 230 passengers, while the Malmö-Iasi route will use an A320ceo aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

This development supports Swedavia’s goal of increasing accessibility for business, leisure, and family visits.