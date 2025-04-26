France drops sharp bombs in Sweden in show of force to Russia, strengthening defence ties

By
André Orban
-
0
6
The French Rafales should be replaced by a 6th generation fighter. © Benoît Denet

French nuclear-capable Rafale fighters dropped live bombs in northern Sweden during joint exercises, marking a major step in military cooperation between the two nations.

The fast-planned operation, involving six fighter jets and three transport planes, signals France’s commitment to Europe’s defence amid fears of reduced U.S. support.

French Ambassador Thierry Carlier highlighted ambitions to deepen defence industry ties, with potential cross-purchases like Sweden’s Global Eye radar plane. Both countries, valuing defence autonomy, aim to build a stronger European pillar within NATO as geopolitical tensions escalate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.