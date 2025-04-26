Ryanair’s exit from Billund triggers 87% surge in European airfares

Since Ryanair stopped flying from Billund Airport on April 1, average ticket prices to European destinations have skyrocketed by 87%, the Danish Air Price Index reveals.

Fares on former Ryanair routes like London, Barcelona, and Rome have soared up to 1,100%, with the cheapest alternatives now involving layovers via Lufthansa. In contrast, flights from Copenhagen and Aalborg have only seen modest 15% increases.

This marks the first time since 2010 that average prices from Billund and Aalborg are at the same level.

Intercontinental fares from Billund have remained relatively stable, rising just 6%.