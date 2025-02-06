Norse Atlantic signs Boeing 787-9 wet lease agreement with IndiGo for long-haul expansion

Norse Atlantic Airways has signed a wet lease agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest airline, for one aircraft to operate long-haul routes from India starting March 2025. The initial lease term is six months, with the possibility of an 18-month extension, pending regulatory approvals.

This agreement follows a letter of intent (LOI) for six aircraft announced in November 2024. Both airlines continue discussions to expand their partnership further.

IndiGo, which carried over 113 million passengers in 2024, is expanding into long-haul services and has ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen called the deal an important milestone, supporting IndiGo’s global ambitions while ensuring a high-quality travel experience for passengers.