Three killed in Tennessee plane crash amid series of small aircraft accidents

A single-engine Mooney M20TN Acclaim plane registered N242RE crashed near Upper Cumberland Regional Airport in Sparta, Tennessee, on Saturday morning, killing all three people on board.

The aircraft, owned and operated by Advanced Avionics LLC, departed from Alabaster-Shelby County Airport, Alabama, and lost contact with air traffic control during its descent. Rescue teams located the wreckage in a remote area after an aerial search.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating, and the victims’ identities are pending notification of next of kin. The crash follows a series of recent fatal small plane accidents across the U.S.

