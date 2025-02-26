IndiGo expands long-haul fleet with three additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft

IndiGo has signed a firm damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for three additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to international expansion. These aircraft will arrive in India in the second half of 2025 and will be deployed on long-haul routes.

This agreement follows IndiGo’s February 6 deal with Norse Atlantic for a single Boeing 787-9, set to begin operations on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1, 2025. With the latest additions, IndiGo will have a total of four wide-body aircraft under this partnership.

Key Highlights

IndiGo’s damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic now includes four Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Boeing 787-9 aircraft. First aircraft enters service on March 1, 2025 (Delhi-Bangkok route).

Additional three aircraft arriving in H2 2025 to serve long-haul routes from India.

Initial lease term of six months, extendable up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

IndiGo and Norse Atlantic continue discussions for further fleet expansion.

IndiGo’s Long-Haul Strategy

As part of its global growth plan, IndiGo has also placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with an option for 70 more, scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. This move supports IndiGo’s vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, while maintaining its strong foundation in India’s aviation market.