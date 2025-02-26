IndiGo expands long-haul fleet with three additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft

IndiGo has signed a firm damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for three additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to international expansion. These aircraft will arrive in India in the second half of 2025 and will be deployed on long-haul routes.
This agreement follows IndiGo’s February 6 deal with Norse Atlantic for a single Boeing 787-9, set to begin operations on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1, 2025. With the latest additions, IndiGo will have a total of four wide-body aircraft under this partnership.
Key Highlights
- IndiGo’s damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic now includes four Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
- First aircraft enters service on March 1, 2025 (Delhi-Bangkok route).
- Additional three aircraft arriving in H2 2025 to serve long-haul routes from India.
- Initial lease term of six months, extendable up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.
- IndiGo and Norse Atlantic continue discussions for further fleet expansion.
IndiGo’s Long-Haul Strategy
As part of its global growth plan, IndiGo has also placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with an option for 70 more, scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. This move supports IndiGo’s vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, while maintaining its strong foundation in India’s aviation market.