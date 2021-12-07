Finnair adds Seattle from Helsinki and continues flights from Stockholm to Los Angeles and New York during the summer season

Finnair expands its network in the United States and opens flights from Helsinki to Seattle starting 1 June 2022. In the 2022summer season, Finnair will operate three weekly flights to Seattle on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Seattle is known for its spectacular natural beauty, coffee culture, music scene and quirky neighbourhoods. Visitors can hike in evergreen forests or visit picturesque vineyards. The Emerald City is also home to some big names in business.

Finnair also continues to expand its presence in the US by continuing direct flights to New York John F. Kennedy Airport and Los Angeles International Airport from Stockholm, Sweden, through the summer season. From 1 May 2022, Finnair will increase frequencies for these connections. Finnair will fly from Stockholm to New York daily and to Los Angeles four times a week.

“We are delighted to offer more connections between the US and Northern Europe,” says Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer Ole Orvér. “Seattle is a fantastic destination for leisure travellers who enjoy vibrant city life and beautiful nature. We also expect this new connection to be a pleasant surprise for many business travellers.”

In the 2022 summer season, Finnair will fly from Helsinki also to Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.