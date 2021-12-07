Brussels South Charleroi Airport records 523,578 passengers in November (10% below 2019) and announces new routes in Summer 2022

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for November 2021 today.
|Monthly report
|November 2021
|Passengers
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|243,437
|41,856
|281,570
|482%
|-14%
|Arrivals
|280,141
|47,990
|302,780
|484%
|-7%
|Total
|523,578
|89,846
|584,350
|483%
|-10%
|Flights
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs 2021
|2019 vs 2021
|Departures
|2,071
|729
|2,039
|184%
|2%
|Arrivals
|2,071
|722
|2,035
|187%
|2%
|Total
|4,142
|1,451
|4,074
|185%
|2%
After announcing the launch of a new route to the Ukrainian capital this winter, Wizz Air will be introducing direct flights to Lviv (Ukraine), with two departures a week, this summer.
WINTER 2021 – 2022
Brussels-Charleroi – Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport
From 19/12/2021 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday
SUMMER 2022
Brussels-Charleroi – Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport
From 27/03/2022 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday
For its part, Ryanair has also announced its summer 2022 schedule. Six new routes will be available from 27 March 2022. Brive (France), Catania (Italy), Funchal (Portugal), Kaunas (Lithuania), Liverpool (United Kingdom) and Menorca (Spain) are among the destinations to which passengers will be able to fly direct from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.
Brussels-Charleroi – Brive Airport, Dordogne Valley
From 28/03/2022 2 flights/week Monday, Friday
Brussels-Charleroi – Catania-Fontanarossa Airport
From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday
Brussels-Charleroi – Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport Madeira
From 31/03/2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday
Brussels-Charleroi – Kaunas Airport
From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday
Brussels-Charleroi – Liverpool John Lennon Airport
From 27/03/2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday
Brussels-Charleroi – Menorca Airport
From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday