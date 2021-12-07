Brussels South Charleroi Airport records 523,578 passengers in November (10% below 2019) and announces new routes in Summer 2022

Brussels South Charleroi Airport publishes its figures for November 2021 today.

Monthly report November 2021 Passengers 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 243,437 41,856 281,570 482% -14% Arrivals 280,141 47,990 302,780 484% -7% Total 523,578 89,846 584,350 483% -10% Flights 2021 2020 2019 2020 vs 2021 2019 vs 2021 Departures 2,071 729 2,039 184% 2% Arrivals 2,071 722 2,035 187% 2% Total 4,142 1,451 4,074 185% 2%

After announcing the launch of a new route to the Ukrainian capital this winter, Wizz Air will be introducing direct flights to Lviv (Ukraine), with two departures a week, this summer.

WINTER 2021 – 2022

Brussels-Charleroi – Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport

From 19/12/2021 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday

SUMMER 2022

Brussels-Charleroi – Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport

From 27/03/2022 2 flights/week Wednesday, Sunday

For its part, Ryanair has also announced its summer 2022 schedule. Six new routes will be available from 27 March 2022. Brive (France), Catania (Italy), Funchal (Portugal), Kaunas (Lithuania), Liverpool (United Kingdom) and Menorca (Spain) are among the destinations to which passengers will be able to fly direct from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Brussels-Charleroi – Brive Airport, Dordogne Valley

From 28/03/2022 2 flights/week Monday, Friday

Brussels-Charleroi – Catania-Fontanarossa Airport

From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday

Brussels-Charleroi – Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport Madeira

From 31/03/2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday

Brussels-Charleroi – Kaunas Airport

From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday

Brussels-Charleroi – Liverpool John Lennon Airport

From 27/03/2022 2 flights/week Thursday, Sunday

Brussels-Charleroi – Menorca Airport

From 29/03/2022 2 flights/week Tuesday, Saturday

Charleroi, 7 December 2021