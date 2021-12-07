Belgian chemical giant Solvay to supply Avio with advanced materials for space exploration programmes such as the Vega rockets

Solvay has signed a long-term agreement with Avio to supply advanced composite and adhesive materials for demanding applications in aerospace.

Solvay and Avio SpA have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of composite and adhesive materials to be used across a range of programmes including the Vega space programmes, the European Space Agency’s satellite launch vehicles designed to send payloads into low Earth orbit (LEO).

Solvay will supply Avio with ablative material, RTM resins and adhesives. Solvay has a strong legacy in the space market and has long been a leader in ablative materials for space applications, such as nozzles and exit cones. Solvay’s products have been used across many space launch programmes over the years, thanks to their ability to withstand the extremely high temperatures produced by the rocket motor exhaust.

Avio has over 50 years of history designing, developing, producing and integrating space launchers for placing institutional, governmental and commercial payloads in earth orbit through its Vega rocket family.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with industry leader Avio and continue to support Vega critical missions,” explained Carmelo Lo Faro, president of Solvay’s Materials Segment. “We are all currently seeing renewed enthusiasm and investment in the global space race and we believe that our advanced materials will be key enablers for space exploration, space tourism and also the launch placement of satellite constellations. We helped put the first man on the moon and will be there for the first woman on Mars!”

“The Long Term Agreement strengthens the relationship between our companies. It also secures the supply to AVIO of strategic products for VEGA family launchers in the upcoming years, when the demand for launchers to place satellites into LEO orbits is expected to increase,” adds Sergio Colabucci, AVIO Procurement Director.

