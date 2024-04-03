Amsterdam Airport Schiphol introduces real-time baggage waiting time information

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has implemented a new system to provide travellers with real-time information about their baggage waiting times upon arrival.

Leveraging predictive algorithms, Schiphol aims to enhance passenger experience by offering insights into the whereabouts of their luggage. Through the airport’s app, website, and screens in baggage halls, passengers can track their baggage’s location and estimated arrival time, ensuring they stay informed throughout their journey.

This initiative stems from passenger feedback, highlighting the importance of knowing when baggage will be available. Schiphol’s innovative approach incorporates a self-learning data model utilising various data sources, including Deep Turnaround technology, to accurately predict waiting times. By providing transparent information on baggage handling processes, Schiphol aims to improve overall passenger satisfaction and convenience.