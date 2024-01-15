Arktika Airlines (Cosmos Airlines) Yakovlev Yak-42 skids off runway during landing

On 12 January, an Arktika Airlines (Cosmos Airlines) Yakovlev Yak-42 (registered RA-42458) operated a domestic flight SI9642 between Rogachevo Air Base and Arkhangelsk-Talaghy Airport, Russia. After landing at the airport of Arkhangelsk-Talaghy Airport, the aircraft skidded off the runway.

The flight carried 59 people: five crew members and 54 passengers. All of them were safely evacuated to the airport terminal building, none of them were injured.

As a result of the incident, the runway was blocked for some time, which is why three planes diverted to other airports. Flights that wanted to depart from the airport were delayed more than three hours.

At about 23.00 (local time), ground services towed the aircraft back to the parking stand, after the airport reopened for operations.

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia has launched an investigation into the mishap.