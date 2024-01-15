Corendon aims to launch train services between Brussels (Airport) and Amsterdam Schiphol

Dutch tour operator Corendon is aiming to transport passengers between Brussels Airport in Belgium and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport through its own train service, as reported by the company’s founder, Atilay Uslu, in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Once this route is established, the company also intends to create a connection to Düsseldorf in Germany.

“We want to be able to bring travelers from Belgium to Schiphol for our flights from Amsterdam to Curaçao,” explains Uslu in the interview.

Uslu has already envisioned the appearance of the train: adorned in Corendon colors, with a carriage where passengers can enjoy cocktails. “The goal is for the vacation to start on the train,” Uslu adds.

The aviation sector recently advocated for more international trains over short distances in a manifesto, supported by various organizations, businesses, and universities, including Corendon. In an explanation, Corendon’s CEO and former Secretary of State for Culture, Gunay Uslu, Atilay’s sister, appealed to government assistance. “It is essential to achieve the sustainable ambitions of our sector,” she emphasized.

Corendon is not the only travel organization in the Netherlands looking to focus more on train transportation. For instance, TUI no longer offers flights to Paris and collaborates with GreenCityTrip, which provides journeys with night trains.

Source: De Telegraaf