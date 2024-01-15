Passenger assaults IndiGo captain amidst Delhi Airport fog delays

Dense fog at Delhi Airport in India on Sunday morning resulted in heavy air traffic disruptions with many hundreds of delayed flights, more than 75 flight cancellations and about 10 diversions. A passenger on a IndiGo domestic flight from Delhi to Goa thought to improve the delay by hitting the captain.

The previous crew already passed the legal flight time limitations, hence another crew was called in to operate the flight. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the new captain makes an announcement to the passengers, informing them about the delay.

An angry passenger in yellow hoodie is then seen rushing to the captain, slapping him and shouting: “If you don’t want to fly the plane, then don’t!“. The flight attendant replies: “Sir, you cannot do this!” The rest of the passengers are left in shock.

The airport authorities said that the passenger was detained, IndiGo added it will file legal complaints against the culprit.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024