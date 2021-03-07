American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX pilots shut down an engine in mid-flight

The pilots of an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX decided on Friday to shut down one of the engines of the aircraft in an emergency during a flight from Miami to New York Newark because of a “possible mechanical problem”.

Flight AA2555 operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered N327SK arrived “safely and uneventfully” at Newark Airport and taxied unaided to the gate planned, said a spokesperson for the company. The problem was due to the oil pressure in the engine or with a volume indicator, according to the spokesperson. The MCAS software implicated in the Lion Air (2018) and Ethiopian Airlines (2019) crashes was not involved, she assured.

The aircraft, from Miami, landed “after the pilots reported having turned off one of the engines in flight,” said the US aviation regulatory agency, the FAA, which plans to investigate the incident.