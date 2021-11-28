Аir Serbia and ITA Airways enter into codeshare agreement

Serbia’s national airline, Air Serbia, and Italy’s national airline, ITA Airways, became partners by entering into a codeshare agreement, in order to provide a wider selection of destinations and better connectivity via their hub airports to passengers. Air Serbia is among the first airlines to have inked such an agreement with ITA Airways, which launched operations in October this year.

Air Serbia will place its JU flight code (marketing code) on ITA Airways flights from Rome to two international destinations – Athens and Tirana, as well as local flights to nine destinations in Italy – Bari, Brindisi, Genoa, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Palermo, Turin, Trieste and Venice.

“Italy is a very important market, both for Serbia, and the region, which clearly confirms the strategic importance of the established partnership. We are happy to continue cultivating traditionally good relations with the Italian national airline. Also, we are pleased that we are helping improve and strengthen cultural and economic ties between our countries. It will be our great pleasure to welcome the passengers of our partner ITA Airways on Air Serbia’s flights, with our widely-known hospitality,” stated Jiri Marek, General Manager Commercial and Strategy, Air Serbia.

The codeshare agreement enables ITA Airways to expand its network by adding its AZ flight code to Serbian national airline’s direct scheduled flights from Rome and Milan’s biggest airport, Malpensa, to Belgrade. In addition to that, ITA Airways’ passengers will be able to fly via Belgrade to 11 select international destinations operated by Air Serbia – Athens, Banjaluka, Bucharest, Ljubljana, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Sofia, Skopje, Thessaloniki, Tivat and Tirana.

Tickets for flights within the new codeshare agreement are available on the official websites of the airlines, itaairways.com and airserbia.com, as well as via licensed travel agents.