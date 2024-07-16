ITA Airways and Croatia Airlines expand codeshare agreement to boost Croatia-Italy connectivity

ITA Airways and Croatia Airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement to enhance travel options between Croatia and Italy. Starting today, Croatia Airlines’ “OU” flight code will be included on ITA Airways’ domestic routes from Rome Fiumicino to Palermo, Bologna, Florence, and Naples.

This expansion builds on existing codeshare routes operated by Croatia Airlines between Rome Fiumicino and Zagreb, Split, and Dubrovnik. The enhanced collaboration aims to provide more convenience and choice for both business and leisure travellers, making Italy more accessible for Croatia Airlines’ passengers and increasing traffic flow between the two countries for ITA Airways.

These codeshare flights are now available for booking on the airlines’ websites, reservation systems, and through travel agencies.