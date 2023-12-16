Medical emergency: KLM Airbus A330 to Vancouver returns to Amsterdam

On 7 December, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered PH-AOE) operated flight KL681 between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands and Vancouver, Canada. While flying over the United Kingdom, the pilots warned air traffic control for a medical emergency.

A doctor presented himself after medical assistance was requested, an an (emergency) descent towards Manchester was initiated.

Still during the flight, the passenger was declared deceased, whereupon the pilots decided to head back to Amsterdam. The airline cancelled the flight to Vancouver.