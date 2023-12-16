Qantas Group takes delivery of its first Airbus A220

Qantas Group has received its first Airbus A220 aircraft, marking its entry as the 20th operator of this new generation plane. The delivery is part of an order for 29 A220s designated for QantasLink, their regional airline serving various Australian destinations. The aircraft boasts a distinctive livery based on Aboriginal artwork and will commence its journey from Mirabel to Sydney, making stops in Vancouver, Honolulu, and Nadi.

This A220 model is set to replace QantasLink’s existing Boeing 717 fleet, offering a doubled range and a significant 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions. It holds the distinction of having the largest cabin, seats, and windows in its class, promising enhanced passenger comfort. The Qantas A220s will accommodate 137 passengers in a two-class layout, with 10 in business and 127 in economy.

Designed for the 100-150 seat category, the A220 is equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, enabling non-stop flights of up to 3,450 nautical miles. Airbus emphasizes sustainability, aiming for its planes to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a goal of achieving 100% SAF capability for all aircraft by 2030.

The A220 has garnered substantial interest, with Airbus securing nearly 850 orders from 30 customers and already delivering over 300 units worldwide.