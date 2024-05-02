Norwegian expands summer programme with 19 million seats and 47 new routes

Norwegian gears up for a bustling summer season, offering nearly 19 million seats across over 100,000 flights and introducing 47 new routes. Popular destinations like France, Italy, and Turkey are among the highlights of the airline’s summer programme.

This year’s summer schedule sees a ten percent increase in capacity compared to 2023, with a significant focus on Denmark, featuring 17 new routes. Despite economic factors like high interest rates and costs, there remains strong demand for summer travel among Norwegian customers.

Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s commercial director, emphasises the popularity of new routes to Lyon and Istanbul from Oslo, and Milan from Stavanger, noting the enduring appeal of sunny destinations. He highlights the strategic importance of investing in Denmark, Norwegian’s second largest market, for the summer season.

Norwegian has rolled out 47 new routes, with twelve already operational since April, fourteen set to commence in May, and twenty-one launching in June. Overall capacity has been boosted by 1.6 million seats compared to last year’s summer program.

Maursund advises travellers to book early, especially for sought-after destinations in Spain and Greece, which tend to fill up quickly. Additionally, he suggests exploring exciting alternatives in Italy for the summer holidays.

The airline’s new routes from Norway cover a diverse range of destinations, including Istanbul, Lyon, Basel, and Montpellier. Sandefjord Airport Torp and Stavanger will also see new routes to popular spots like Mallorca/Palma, Barcelona, and Milan/Bergamo. Evenes and Bergen airports will connect travellers to destinations such as Mallorca/Palma, Rhodes, and Edinburgh.

As Norwegian continues to expand its network and offerings, travellers can expect a diverse array of options for their summer adventures.