Lufthansa Group partly resumes flights to/from Tel Aviv from 8 January 2024; Brussels Airlines not yet

Airlines within the Lufthansa Group will resume flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel as from 8 January 2024, the airline group announced. The group suspended operations to the Israeli city after the war in the Gaza strip. Flights will be made available for booking from 18 December. Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines will not launch flights yet.

The security department of the Lufthansa Group has allowed the airlines within the group to resume flights as from 8 January, albeit with strict security measures. A quick calculation reveals that the airline group will resume about 30% of its original flights to Tel Aviv.

Due to low demand, Brussels Airlines will not start flights yet, at least until 4 February 2024. A decision to relaunch flights is still to be decided. Passengers from Belgium can still travel to Tel Aviv within the Lufthansa Group from Frankfurt (4 weekly flights), Munich (3 weekly flights), Vienna (8 weekly flights) or Zurich (5 weekly flights).