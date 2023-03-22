KLM Royal Dutch Airlines summer schedule 2023 expands Asian network

Europe

Following the success of the Nantes route last winter, KLM is adding this city to its summer schedule. Nantes will be served by three daily flights. A daily service will operate to Rennes, the regional capital of Brittany, from the start of the summer schedule.

Asia

KLM is further expanding its route network in Asia, following disruptions caused by Covid-19. KLM will operate services to 16 Asian destinations in summer 2023, doubling the number of flights to the region compared with 2022. KLM operates daily services to Beijing and Shanghai. The airline also is once more operating services three times a week to Hong Kong and twice a week to Taipei via Incheon (South Korea).

In Japan, KLM operates a twice weekly service to Osaka via Incheon (South Korea), as well as three weekly flights to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, also via Incheon. Additionally, there is a direct service twice a week to Tokyo. The frequency on this route will increase in September to five direct flights a week to Tokyo.

KLM also serves the Indonesian destinations of Denpasar and Jakarta via Singapore.

Manila (Philippines) is served five times a week via Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

In India, there is a daily service to Delhi and Mumbai, and five weekly flights to Bangalore.

North America

KLM operates services to 18 North American destinations. In the USA, these include New York, Atlanta, Austin, Washington, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The route network is expanding this summer to include 13 flights a week to Toronto in Canada, compared with 10 flights in 2022. KLM also operates services to the Canadian cities of Edmonton, Montreal and Vancouver.

KLM’s new Premium Comfort class is available on flights to New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto and Calgary.