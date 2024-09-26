KLM expands winter flight network to 155 destinations, introduces Portland as new U.S. route

KLM’s winter schedule, running from October 27, 2024, to March 30, 2025, will cover 155 destinations, including 89 in Europe and 66 intercontinental. The airline has added Portland, U.S., as a new destination and increased seat capacity to India by 15%.

New A321neo aircraft will serve key European cities, while the Premium Comfort class will be available on all Boeing 787 and 777 flights.

In Europe, KLM is increasing flight frequencies to cities like Billund, Belfast, and Bremen. In North America, the airline will expand service to San Francisco, Edmonton, and newly introduced Portland. Additionally, KLM enhances its flight offerings across South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia, while also expanding routes to popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean and enhancing capacity to South Africa and Tanzania.