Lufthansa reactivates the Airbus A380 from Munich to Boston and New York

From June 1, Lufthansa will resume its regular flight operations with the popular Airbus A380 after a three-year interruption. Daily flights from Munich to Boston will be operated by LH424. Just in time for Independence Day, the U.S. national holiday, an A380 with flight number LH410 will take off daily for New York to John F. Kennedy International Airport from July 4, 2023. The airline is thus noticeably expanding its premium offering at its southern hub, especially with additional seats in Business and First Class.

With 509 seats, the A380 has around 80 percent more capacity than the Airbus A340-600 currently flying on the Munich-New York (JFK) route. In total, the A380 offers four classes of travel: 8 seats in First Class, 78 seats in Business Class, 52 seats in Premium Eco and 371 seats in Economy Class.

Flights on the largest aircraft in the Lufthansa fleet can be booked from March 23, 2023.

Due to the significant increase in demand for airline tickets and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft, Lufthansa decided in 2022 to reactivate the Airbus A380, which is particularly popular with passengers and crews.

By the end of 2023, a total of four A380 aircraft will again be deployed from Munich.