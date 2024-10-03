KLM announces firm measures to strengthen operational and financial position

We want to maintain KLM’s 105-year pioneering role in aviation and continue to connect the Netherlands with the rest of the world. However, just as many other airlines, KLM is suffering from high costs and shortages of staff and equipment. Our aircraft are full, but our capacity is still not back to pre-corona levels. We want to remain at the forefront of customer and employee satisfaction as well as sustainability. To continue doing this effectively, we must make clear and decisive choices now. This is painful for every KLM colleague, but it is necessary, and it has to be done now.