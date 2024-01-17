KLM Boeing 737-800 slips off taxiway in Göteborg, Sweden and ends up in soft ground

In the early morning of Wednesday, 17 January, a KLM Boeing 737-800 (registered PH-BXM) was scheduled to operate flight KL1152 between Göteborg, Sweden, and Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands. During taxi towards the active runway, in winter conditions, the aircraft slipped and got stuck with its nose gear into soft ground.

The flight carried 124 passengers and 6 crew members, a mobile stair was used to bring the passengers back to the terminal building. “The safety of the passengers and crew members was never at harm,” KLM wrote in a press release, adding that they dispatched a replacement aircraft to Goteborg to pick up the stranded passengers.

According to information acquired by Aviation24.be, the replacement aircraft is a KLM Cityhopper Embraer E195-E2 (registered PH-NXJ).

KLM continued that passengers who missed their connection flight will be rescheduled onto the next available flight. Meanwhile, the disabled aircraft has been towed back to the airport terminal building. The airline said to deplore the situation and has launched an investigation into the mishap.