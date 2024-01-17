Door lock malfunction; SpiceJet passenger trapped inside aircraft toilet during entire flight

A SpiceJet passenger on domestic flight SG268 between Mumbai and Bengaluru, India on Tuesday night had the scare of his life as, shortly after the Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SGV) departed, he got trapped inside the small toilet.

Airport officials explained that the male passenger was seated on seat 14D and that he went to the toilet just after take-off after the seat-belt sign went off. Unable to open the toilet door from his side, he alerted the crew by using the toilet call button. In vain, the cabin crew tried to open the door from the outside.

The cabin crew then wrote him a letter and passed it through the door: “Sir, we tried our best to open the door, however we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few mins, so please close the comode lid and sit on it and secure urself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come. Do not panic.”

After landing, aircraft mechanics were able to open the door, and finally freed the shocked passenger from his scary position.

