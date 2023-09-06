Emirates and AEGEAN extend codeshare partnership to Athens – Newark route

Emirates and AEGEAN have announced an extension of their codeshare partnership, adding the Athens-New York (Newark) route to their collaboration. This expansion comes as both airlines celebrate one year of successful cooperation that has benefited over 16,800 passengers.

Emirates passengers can now enjoy stopovers in Athens and access AEGEAN’s network to various Greek and European destinations. Similarly, AEGEAN travellers gain access to Emirates’ flights between Athens and Dubai and now also Athens and Newark.

The initial codeshare agreement was launched in August 2022, allowing travellers to book seamlessly between Emirates’ network and eight domestic Greek destinations via Athens, with a single ticket and baggage policy. AEGEAN had also placed its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Athens, providing their customers with smooth travel connections between the two hubs.

Through this expanded partnership, AEGEAN offers flights to 17 domestic destinations and 53 additional points in regional Europe and the Middle East from Athens. Customers can access Emirates’ global network of over 140 destinations spanning six continents from Dubai. Together, the combined network of both airlines will offer connections to 200 destinations worldwide.

Bookings for these travel itineraries can be made through the airlines’ respective websites, emirates.com and aegeanair.com, as well as through online and offline travel agents.