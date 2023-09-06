Condor Airlines to fly between Miami and Frankfurt in 2024

Starting in May 2024, German low-cost carrier Condor Airlines will operate three flights per week from Miami to Frankfurt with its brand-new flagship A330-900neo aircraft and connecting services to more than 100 destinations across Europe. Miami (MIA) will become Condor’s only route in Florida and its 11th destination in the U.S.

“We are thrilled that Condor has chosen Miami International Airport for its only service in the state of Florida and its newest route in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming their three weekly flights next summer and to adding another appealing travel option between Miami-Dade County and Germany,” said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié

Condor’s Airbus A330neo will feature Business Class with full lie-flat seats and four of its signature Prime Seats with space for two. The aircraft also consumes just over half a gallon of fuel per passenger per 160 miles. By next spring, Condor expects that its entire long-haul fleet will consist of next-generation A330neo aircraft with its eye-catching striped branding. In spring 2022, Condor unveiled its new brand identity of stripes in five colors, inspired by parasols, bath towels, and beach chairs.

“With our growing fleet of A330neos, we can provide better travel options to more and more Americans every year. I am particularly proud to see Florida return to our network next summer and to invite everyone in Southern Florida to try out our newest and most luxurious in-flight experience ever. The Miami flights will operate into our Frankfurt hub in the heart of Europe, where travellers can enjoy the best touristic sights of Germany or travel beyond conveniently by air, road, or rail,” added Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor

Condor’s A330neo will accommodate 310 passengers with four Prime Seats, 26 seats in Business Class, 64 seats in Premium Economy Class, and 216 seats in Economy Class. Condor Business Class offers full lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access for all guests. The seats convert to a bed with a length of 78” and a width of 19”.

All guests have access to entertainment via 17.3-inch screens in 4K mode with touchscreen and remote-control features. The Prime Seats in the first row of Business Class provide guests with additional space large enough for two passengers to dine together and an extra-large, 24-inch entertainment screen. The Prime Seats will also feature in-flight amenities such as a premium travel kit, inflight pajamas, and a premium snack basket.

Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor from the nine largest airports in Germany, Zurich, and Vienna to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa, and North America. Condor Airlines was established in 1956.

