European Aviation Sector applauds CAAF/3 agreement on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)

The five prominent European aviation associations (*), representing airlines, airports, civil aeronautics industry, and air navigation service providers, have jointly welcomed the recent agreement achieved by ICAO Member States during the Third Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) held in Dubai.

This agreement signifies a pivotal step in actualising ICAO’s Long Term Aspirational Goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for international aviation. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) play a pivotal role in the aviation industry’s journey towards climate neutrality.

Of particular significance is the inclusion of a 5% reduction target in CO2 emissions by 2030 through global SAF utilisation. This landmark objective sends a clear signal to the energy sector, encouraging the development of alternative fuels and attracting essential investments.

(*) A4E, ACI EUROPE, ASD, CANSO Europe, and ERA