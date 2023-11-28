Families of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 crash victims call for new search

Relatives of Chinese passengers who were on board the vanished Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared almost a decade ago, are urging for a new investigation into the incident. The families, totalling over 40, have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, Rolls Royce, and Allianz insurance group, seeking compensation and closure about the truth behind the flight’s disappearance.

The tragic incident occurred on March 8, 2014, while the jet was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, carrying 239 individuals, predominantly from China. Despite an extensive search operation in the Indian Ocean, only a few pieces of debris were found, leading to the suspension of the search in January 2017.

Demanding a fresh search effort based on a “No find, No fee” basis, the families released an open letter addressed to the Malaysian Prime Minister, expressing their willingness to invest personally or collaborate with capable individuals or companies for the search.

While these families are pushing for the truth more than monetary compensation, they emphasize the importance of resuming the investigation and search efforts. Some have expressed their agony over the unbearable uncertainty and their hope for legal relief, urging swift action and communication with the Malaysian government.

Chinese courts are hearing the families’ appeals for compensation, seeking significant amounts between 10 million to 80 million yuan in civil compensation, alongside moral damages. While over 110 families have settled with compensation, others await resolution and closure.

The 10-year ordeal has taken an emotional toll on the families, who gather outside the courts, sharing their stories and seeking resolution. Despite multiple theories surrounding the disappearance, the mystery remains unsolved, leaving families deeply disappointed with the lack of conclusive findings in the investigations so far.