Azores Airlines joins ERA’s expansive airline membership

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is pleased to announce its newest airline member Azores Airlines. This newest addition brings the association’s airline members to 57.

Azores Airlines is a small international air carrier operating out of the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores – nine islands located in the mid-north Atlantic. The carrier provides a vast network of routes, playing an essential role in the economic and social development of the Portuguese archipelago. During quieter periods of the year, it also operates in the charter market, leasing wet and dry capacity to other regular players.

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Azores Airlines to our ERA family, in addition to their regional arm, SATA Air Açores, that has been in membership for many years. As part of the SATA Group, Azores Airlines brings with it a long and vibrant history of more than 80 years, and in that time has been committed to overcoming the archipelago’s isolation. I am delighted to be strengthening our relationship further with this unique region of Europe.”

Luís Rodrigues, President, SATA Group, added: “Azores Airlines has decided to join ERA based on our experience with SATA Air Açores’ valuable membership. ERA, among other benefits, provides the best way for regional organisations to be on top of the matters being discussed that have relevant implications going forward. Our two airlines, despite sharing some resources, have two totally different business models, where any issue may have very different implications. Being passive is not an option.”

5 December 2022